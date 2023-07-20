Morning brief: Swedish embassy torched in Baghdad, sexual violence in India's Manipur, and more

The Swedish embassy in Baghdad came under literal fire by the demonstrators ahead of a planned burning of Quran in Stockholm. In New Zealand's Auckland, a 'serious' shooting incident killed two people ahead of the opening of Women's FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, in India, the disturbing visuals of two women being paraded naked in northeastern state of Manipur, which is under the grip of ethnic violence for over two months, have led to massive outrage on and off the social media.

The embassy of Sweden was set on fire by protesters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Thursday, stated an AFP journalist, ahead of the Quran's planned burning in Sweden. The government authorities in Sweden had given approval to an assembly which is scheduled to be held later on Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm where organisers have planned to burn an Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran.



In New Zealand's major city of Auckland, a shooter fatally shot two individuals at a construction site on Thursday (July 20). The incident coincides with the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament that begins the same day.





Ukrainian authorities claimed early Thursday (July 20) that nine people were injured, including five children, after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.





Two women from Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in violence-hit Manipur state in India.

A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday (July 19), and according to media reports, it took place about two months ago when the violence first started.

Netflix said that it added 5.9 million new subscribers globally in the second quarter of 2023 amid its password-sharing crackdown.

