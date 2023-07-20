Protesters torch Sweden's embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned burning of Quran

The embassy of Sweden was set on fire by protesters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Thursday (July 20), stated an AFP journalist, ahead of the Quran's planned burning in Sweden. The government authorities in Sweden had given approval to an assembly which is scheduled to be held later on Thursday outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm where organisers have planned to burn an Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran.

Previous events of Quran burning held in Sweden have angered the Iraqis and the protest held in Baghdad on Thursday was organised by the turbulent religious leader Moqtada Sadr's supporters.

According to an AFP correspondent, smoke was seen rising from the Swedish embassy building and many demonstrators were still present on the scene after the torching of the embassy as authorities deployed a large number of Iraqi riot police.

"We are mobilised today to denounce the burning of the Quran, which is all about love and faith," said protester Hassan Ahmed, while speaking to AFP. "We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative," he added.

A few protesters were holding up copies of the holy book while some were holding up images f Mohamed al-Sadr, father of Moqtada Sadr and an important religious cleric.

"We didn't wait until morning, we broke in at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy," said a young demonstrator in Baghdad, while speaking to AFP on Thursday while chanting the name of the leader.

The AFP correspondent stated that many fire engines were present on site to extinguish the blaze.

The Swedish foreign ministry on Thursday said that the staff in Baghdad's Swedish embassy are "safe" after the building was set on fire by the protesters.

"We are aware of the situation. Our embassy staff (in Iraq) are safe and the ministry is in regular contact with them," stated the ministry, in an email.

Iraq calls for urgent investigation

The torching of the embassy was condemned by Iraq's foreign ministry which directed the security forces to identify those responsible.

"The Iraqi government has instructed the relevant security services to conduct an urgent investigation and take all necessary measures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators," said the ministry in a statement.

According to Swedish media, Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika had organised the Quran burning event in Sweden.

A few pages of the holy book were burnt by the refugee in front of the largest mosque in Stockholm on June 28 during Eid al-Adha. The incident incited Moqtada's supporters who stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Iraq's charge d'affaires in Stockholm has been summoned by the country after the incident.

"What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest terms. Iraqi authorities have an unequivocal obligation to protect diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention," Minister Billstrom said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

