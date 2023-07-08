Sweden is mulling over changing law to public burnings of Quran
Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, while speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, said that the government is considering amending the law to avoid the burning of Quran in the public.
The statement came after a similar incident took place at an authorised protest in Stockholm which drew anger from governments in several majority Muslim countries.
The minister, while speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, stated that the incident and others similar to it have made Sweden a target for militant violence.
"We have seen arrests in Sweden on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist offence," Strommer said. "There have been arrests in Germany on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist offence against Sweden in the light of this. We can also see that the burning of the Quran last week has generated threats to our internal security,” he added.
"It is clear that we must analyse the legal situation in the light of the spring events and those judgments. The analyses are ongoing and we will come back with any conclusions,” the minister. "We have to ask ourselves whether the current order is good or whether there is reason to reconsider it," he said.
Public burning of the Koran
In June, an Iraqi national resident tore and burnt a copy of Islam's holy book as part of the protest outside the largest mosque of the capital in Sweden on the day of Eid al-Adha.
His actions received swift and furious international reactions. Morocco's ambassador was recalled and the incident was unanimously condemned by the governments of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
A crowd of protesters gathered at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and entered its compound before they were dispersed by security forces.
Although the protest of Salwan Momika was permitted by the authorities, the police stated that his stunt is being investigated as a potential act of "agitation against an ethnic group".
WATCH | Sweden permits Quran burning protests
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, earlier this week, said at a press conference that the incident was seen as part of a disturbing pattern.
“The fact that the Swedish security system is incapable of preventing provocations and is presenting an image of a (country) that brings problems to NATO instead of more power is making us think in terms of the strategic and security aspects,” he stated.
He, however, said that Ankara would still give approval to NATO membership of Sweden when the Swedish government “completes its homework”.
