Morning brief: Sudan unrest updates; McCarthy says US debt talks 'productive' but no agreement, & more

The discussions between United States President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended on Monday (May 22), with no agreement on how to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. As a massive crisis looms, McCarthy said that the talks with Biden to counter the debt default threat had been "productive".

Clashes erupted and also there were reports of air strikes in Khartoum, Sudan just minutes after a ceasefire between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force on Monday, news agency AFP reported citing witnesses.

Journalist E. Jean Carroll has requested a US court judge to amend her initial defamation case in which she received $5 million in damages, to include Donald Trump's recent statements at a CNN town hall. The former president repeated his claims at the interview which Carroll believes was another attempt at defaming her.

At least five were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday (May 22), the region's governor said, further adding that several houses were damaged and power lines were disrupted. So far, there are no reports of any fatalities.

