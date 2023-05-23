E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages after Trump's CNN town hall tirade

Journalist E. Jean Carroll has requested a US court judge to amend her initial defamation case in which she received $5 million in damages, to include Donald Trump's recent statements at a CNN town hall. The former president repeated his claims at the interview which Carroll believes was another attempt at defaming her.

According to Carroll's attorney, Trump's statements directly go to the issue of punitive damages which are intended to punish the person found liable.

Notably, a day after a nine-member jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming the Elle magazine writer, he called her a 'whack job' on CNN. He added that Carroll was telling a "made-up story" and that he didn't know her, which according to Carroll's lawyers, comes under the category of further "defamatory statements".

"Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," the complaint reads.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," it added.

The Manhattan Federal Court earlier this month announced the verdict and awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll.

The nine-member jury, comprising six men and three women, reached a unanimous verdict in less than three hours but did not agree with Carroll’s allegation that the former president raped her.

× What did Carroll claim? The 79-year-old former columnist at Elle Magazine has claimed that Trump raped her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in the spring of 1996.

During her testimony, Carroll said Trump's actions shattered her and she had been trying to get her life back.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll testified. A victory for all women: Carroll After receiving the verdict in her favour, Carroll termed it a 'victory' for all women who are victims of sexual assault.

“The old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported. A woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she’s never supposed to experience happiness again,” said Carroll.

“That was just shut down with this verdict, the death of the perfect victim has happened. Now this verdict is for all women," she added.

Quizzed about what was going through her mind when the jury said they were not convinced that Trump raped her, Carroll said, “Well, I just immediately (said) in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”

(With inputs from agencies)