Belgorod governor claims Ukraine shelled Russia's border region

At least five were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday (May 22), the region's governor said, further adding that several houses were damaged and power lines were disrupted. So far, there are no reports of any fatalities.

The official said that the Russian troops and intelligence agents were seeking to "eliminate" a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that crossed the Russian border.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram: "A VSU [armed forces of Ukraine] sabotage group entered the territory of Grayvoron district." He referred to a district that lies on Ukraine's border.

Gladkov added, "The Russian Armed Forces together with border officials, the National Guard and the FSB are taking all the necessary measures to neutralize the enemy.”

The governor said that two people were rushed to hospital and three more people were treated in hospital for shrapnel wounds in the town of Graivoron. He added that a local woman also received an arm injury.

In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, which started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, the border region of Belgorod in the country's south has been repeatedly shelled, killing dozens of people have been killed.

Authorities have also reported a series of incidents involving members of "sabotage" groups crossing over from Ukraine. Last month, the city of Belgorod was bombed by a Russian fighter jet which dropped ammunition over the city by accident.

Peskov said the incursion was designed to "divert attention" from Bakhmut and "minimise" Ukraine's loss of the eastern city, which Moscow claimed to capture. Ukraine denies claims Ukraine denied being involved in the incursion as the presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak said that they are watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and is studying the situation, but has nothing to do with it".

Not just this, Ukraine has previously denied responsibility for several reported sabotage attacks on Russian territory. Podolyak suggested that Russian "guerrilla groups" could be responsible.

He said, "The only driving political force in a totalitarian country of tightened screws is always an armed guerrilla movement. As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens."

Russia has said the incursion was designed by Ukraine to "divert attention from Bakhmut", after Moscow claimed to have captured the city over the weekend, but Kyiv denied this.

