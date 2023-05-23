Sudan unrest: Clashes, air strikes minutes after ceasefire started

Clashes erupted and also there were reports of air strikes in Khartoum, Sudan just minutes after a ceasefire between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force on Monday, news agency AFP reported citing witnesses.

The one-week ceasefire started at 9:45pm (1945 GMT), but it turned out to be similar to the other truces that have been announced and breached during the course of fighting.

However, the United States and Saudi Arabia, which brokered the deal, claimed that this one was "signed by the parties" and will be supported by a "ceasefire monitoring mechanism".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE