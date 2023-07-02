Morning brief: Sporadic violence in France, Ukraine faces first overnight drone attack by Russia, & more

France saw sporadic violence on Saturday (July 1) after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent, whose shooting by police sparked nationwide unrest since Tuesday. On Sunday morning, the situation in France was calmer than the previous four nights.

There were sporadic incidents of violence across France on Saturday (July 1) after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent, whose shooting by police sparked nationwide unrest since Tuesday. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday, around 45,000 police personnel were on the streets with specialised elite units, armoured vehicles, and helicopters brought in to reinforce Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

An overnight drone attack was launched by Russia on Kyiv after a 12-day break, confirmed a Ukrainian military official on Sunday, with all targets being destroyed by air defence systems preliminarily on their approach.

A record 170,000 staffers left the National Health Service (NHS) in England last year as they cope with some of the worst pressures ever seen in the country’s health system. According to a report by The Guardian on Saturday (July 1), over 41,000 nurses were among those who left their jobs in NHS hospitals and community health services, with the highest leaving rate for at least a decade.

CIA Director William Burns, who had recently visited Ukraine and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and intelligence officials, said that the war has given a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' to recruit Russian spies.