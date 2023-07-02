Record 170k staffers left NHS England last year; govt vows huge recruitment drive

A record 170,000 staffers left the National Health Service (NHS) in England last year as they cope with some of the worst pressures ever seen in the country’s health system. According to a report by The Guardian on Saturday (July 1), over 41,000 nurses were among those who left their jobs in NHS hospitals and community health services, with the highest leaving rate for at least a decade.

The number of staffers quitting overall rose by more than a quarter in 2022, compared to 2019, the report said citing The Observer.

Speaking to the publication, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said, "Staff did brilliant work during the pandemic, but there has been no respite. The data on people leaving is worrying and we need to see it reversed."

“We need to focus on staff wellbeing and continued professional development, showing the employers really do care about their frontline teams,” Sir Hartley added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE