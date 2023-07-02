France riots: Sporadic violence across country after teenager's funeral | Top points
Story highlights
Hundreds of people gathered in Nanterre's grand mosque to attend the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot by a police officer on Tuesday. Some of the mourners could be heard saying. "God is Greatest" in Arabic as they spanned the boulevard in prayer.
There were sporadic incidents of violence across France on Saturday (July 1) after the funeral of a teenager of North African descent, whose shooting by police sparked nationwide unrest. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday, around 45,000 police personnel were on the streets with specialised elite units, armoured vehicles, and helicopters brought in to reinforce Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.
The report said that on Sunday morning, the situation was calmer than the previous four nights and local authorities announced bans on demonstrations, ordered public transport to stop running in the evening, and some imposed overnight curfews.
Here are the top points:
> According to the French interior ministry, 322 people were arrested over the unrest early Sunday, including 126 people in the Paris region, 56 in Marseille, and 21 in Lyon, according to a provisional tally, the news agency AFP reported. On Friday night, 1,311 people had been arrested compared with 875 the previous night.
> Since the beginning of the unrest, rioters have torched 2,000 vehicles. On Saturday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that over 200 police officers have been injured, adding, the average age of those arrested was 17, Reuters reported.
(More details will be added soon.)
