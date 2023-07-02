Ukraine faces first overnight drone attack by Russia in 12 days

An overnight drone attack was launched by Russia on Kyiv after a 12-day break, confirmed a Ukrainian military official on Sunday, with all targets being destroyed by air defence systems preliminarily on their approach.



"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, in a post on the Telegram channel. "At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage,” he added.



As reported by Reuters, blasts which resembled the sound of targets being hit by air defence systems, were heard by its correspondents. Various regions of Kyiv and a number of eastern and central regions of Ukraine were under air raid alerts for around an hour after 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT).



More details to follow.

