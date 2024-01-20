Morning brief: Security beefs up ahead of Ram Temple event, Pak-Iran tensions, and more

We are tracking live updates on the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony which will take place in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22). Ahead of the event, security has been bolstered in UP as well as India's national capital New Delhi. The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol by sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tensions after both countries traded deadly airstrikes on militant targets in each other's territory this week. The military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan killed 11 people.

In other news from around the world, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah warned Israel that there will be a response in case of continued escalation of its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Click on the headlines to read more:

As the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is just two days away, all central government hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby states have been asked to be on alert on Jan 22, media reports said.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tensions after both countries traded deadly airstrikes on militant targets in each other's territory this week. The military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between Pakistan and Iran- had stoked regional tensions which are already enflamed by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

With Israel continuing to pound southern Lebanon, a top Hezbollah official on Friday (Jan 19) gave a stern warning to the "enemy" Jewish country that there will be a response in case of continued escalation. It is noteworthy that the Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed frequent cross-border attacks since the commencement of the conflict in Gaza.

Elon Musk's Starlink is reportedly on the brink of securing regulatory approval to roll out its space-based broadband services in India. According to initial reports, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought clarification from Starlink about its shareholding pattern.