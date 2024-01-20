Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tensions after trading deadly airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tensions after both countries traded deadly airstrikes on militant targets in each other's territory this week. The military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between Pakistan and Iran- had stoked regional tensions which are already enflamed by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

However, on Friday (Jan 19), Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and both leaders agreed "close coordination on counter-terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened."

A statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry said that Jilani and Amir-Abdollahian also agreed to "de-escalate the situation." Following the conversation Amir-Abdollahian said that the cooperation of Islamabad and Tehran "to neutralise and destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan is essential."

Pak PM holds emergency security meeting

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held an emergency security meeting with military and intelligence chiefs amid fears of the crisis between Pakistan and Iran escalating.

Prime Minister Kakar had cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos following the airstrikes. In a statement released from his office, "The forum reiterated the unflinching resolve that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are absolutely inviolable."

Also watch | Gravitas: Iran-Pak cross border strikes: Did Pak consult America? × "Any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with [the] full might of the state," the statement added. However, Kakar's office also said that Islamabad and Tehran should "address each other's security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability."

Death toll in airstrikes at 11

A collective death toll of 11 -- mostly women and children -- was reported from both sides of the border, a report by the news agency AFP said. The crisis erupted when Iran launched attacks on Pakistan on Tuesday, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, Iranian media reported.

Also read | Pakistan killed 10 of its own citizens in strike on Iranian territory: Reports

The next day, Pakistan struck hideouts used by terrorist groups namely the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran's envoy -- on a visit home -- was blocked from returning to Islamabad. Amid fears that the crisis might escalate, the United Nations (UN) and the United States appealed for restraint, while China offered to mediate.