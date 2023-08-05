Morning brief: Russia-Ukraine war updates, chaos in New York City, & more

Russian-appointed officials in Crimea said on Saturday (August 5) that explosions were heard near the bridge which links the Russian mainland to the annexed region. The officials said that the blasts were related to a Ukrainian drone attack carried out on a Russian tanker.

Scenes of chaos were seen in New York City on Friday after a popular live streamer announced a PS5 "giveaway" event. Thousands of people descended onto Union Square Park and surrounding streets, prompting hundreds of police officers to respond and disperse the crowd.

In other news, Saudi Arabia on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes between rival factions in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russian-appointed officials in Crimea said that explosions were heard near the bridge which links the Russian mainland to the annexed region early on Saturday (August 5), stating that the blasts were related to a Ukrainian drone attack carried out on a Russian tanker.



A popular Twitch streamer and “others” were arrested after his giveaway event caused mayhem in Ney York City on Friday (Aug 5). Around 2,000 descended onto Union Square Park after celebrity video game live-streamer Kai Cenat announced to give away free PlayStation 5 consoles, gift cards and other items, according to BBC.



Saudi Arabia on Friday (August 4) urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes. In a statement, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.

Former US president Donald Trump called charges against him to plot to overturn 2020 US elections as 'fake' and 'ridiculous'. On Friday (August 4), Trump appeared before his supporters in the deeply conservative southern state of Alabama.