Trump calls 2020 election overturning allegations 'fake'

Former US president Donald Trump called charges against him to plot to overturn 2020 US elections as 'fake' and 'ridiculous'. On Friday (August 4), Trump appeared before his supporters in the deeply conservative southern state of Alabama.

He called the charges and indictment against him an 'act of desperation' by US President Joe Biden whom he called 'disgraced' and 'crooked'

"It's an act of desperation by a failed disgraced crooked Joe Biden and his radical left thugs to preserve their grip on power," Trump told the crowd.

Trump received a warm reception at the Republican summer dinner in Montgomery, the state capital of Alabama.

The 77-year-old billionaire won Alabama by landslides in 2016 and 2020, and all six Republicans the state sends to the House of Representatives in Washington endorsed his re-election bid ahead of the evening engagement.

He is also backed by Alabama's senior senator, lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner, although the junior senator and the governor have yet to endorse any candidate in the Republican primary.

Currently, Trump leads the race within the Republican Party to win nomination to contest 2024 US Presidential Election. He currently has a 39 point lead ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his closest rival within the party. The numbers are as described by FiveThirtyEight in its national polling average. This sort of a strong lead has never been surmounted in modern primary contests.

It is estimated by Forbes that Donald Trump, the former reality TV star and property mogul is worth USD 2.5 billion.

He has won the backing of more than 80 members of Alabama's House and Senate, dwarfing the roster of five lawmakers backing DeSantis.

"DeSantis is a nice guy, but Donald has been there," Robert Nail, a resident of the state's largest county, Baldwin, told local news portal AL.com.

"He knows what to do and will hit the ground running. This nonsense with indictments is just background noise."

However, legal troubles are mounting for the former president.

He is due to go on trial in New York in March next year over allegations that he misrepresented "hush money" payments to a porn star, and is scheduled to be tried in May over his handling of national security secrets.

He was in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing over his alleged election interference and is expected to soon be charged by state prosecutors over similar allegations in a separate case focused on the southern state of Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies)

