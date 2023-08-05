DeSantis claims will ‘start slitting throats’ if elected US president, sparks outrage

United States 2024 presidential hopeful and rightwing Florida governor Ron DeSantis faced wide condemnation after he stated that if he gets elected to the White House, he will “start slitting throats” in the country's federal bureaucracy from the first day he comes in power.



National Treasury Employees Union president Tony Reardon called the comments of hardline Republicans “repulsive and unworthy of the presidential campaign trail”.



As reported by The Guardian, American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) President Everett Kelley said, “Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful and disqualifying.”



Among other commentators, columnist Max Boot said that the words of DeSantis were “deranged” while founder of the Bulwark, a conservative site, Bill Kristol said that the governor was “making a bold play to dominate the maniacal psychopath lane in the Republican primary”.

DeSantis has been clearly in second place in the Republican primary but is lagging behind Donald Trump by more than 30 points in most averages, notwithstanding proliferating legal jeopardy of the former president, which includes 78 criminal charges.



The comment about slitting throats was made by DeSantis at an event in the second state to vote New Hampshire, as reported by The Guardian.



“On bureaucracy, you know, we’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on day one and be ready to go,” DeSantis stated. “You’re going to see a huge, huge outcry because Washington wants to protect its own,” he added.

DeSantis uses line “slitting throats” often

The line “slitting throats” has been used by DeSantis even before. Last week, he had said to rightwing columnist John Solomon that he wished to appoint a defence secretary who can “slit some throats” and be “very firm, very strong”.



Condemning remarks of DeSantis, Kelley said, “Federal employees – over a third of whom are veterans now wearing their second uniform in service to their country – have dedicated their lives to serving their fellow Americans.”

“They support our military, provide healthcare to our nation’s veterans, enforce our laws, safeguard our communities, deliver benefits to America’s most vulnerable citizens, keep our skies safe for air travel, protect human health and our environment, and much more,” he added.



“These public servants deserve respect and commendation from our nation’s leaders. No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the US government. Governor DeSantis must retract his irresponsible statement,” he stated.

