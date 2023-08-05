Lebanon clashes: Saudi urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory

Saudi Arabia on Friday (August 4) urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes. In a statement, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon." However, the kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon it was advising its citizens to avoid.

Clashes have rocked Lebanon in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh since July 29. At least 13 people, most of them militants have been killed in the fighting between rival factions. According to the United Nations agency for refugees from Palestine, Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide.

Kuwait, UK issue advisories for citizens

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Kingdom (UK) also issued advisories for their citizens, the news agency Reuters reported. On Saturday, Kuwait called on its citizens in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances" but stopped short of asking them to leave the country.

On the other hand, the UK updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against "all but essential travel" to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Ain el-Hilweh camp.

Head of Hezbollah urges halt to clashes

On Tuesday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah- the head of Hezbollah urged a halt to the clashes, and said, "This fighting must not continue because its repercussions are bad - for the camp's residents, for the dear Palestinian people... for the south, for all of Lebanon."

Nasrallah added that anyone who could "pressure, say a word, make contact, make an effort" to secure a truce should do so.

