Morning brief: Putin slams Biden for Iraq and Syria strikes; King Charles III diagnosed with cancer; and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US President Joe Biden is 'boosting' his presidential campaign with strikes in Iraq and Syria. While in the United States, Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection amid alleged threat to her life. Elsewhere, the election campaign for Pakistan National Assembly is in its last leg despite Army's dominance in the country's politics.

Russia has accused US President Joe Biden of carrying out military strikes in Iraq and Syria to prop up his presidential re-election campaign. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, at a meeting of the Security Council, said Biden giving the nod to engage in conflicts in the Middle East was not in response to the deadly attack on US soldiers in Jordan but an attempt to boost his image.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday (Feb 5) that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will postpone public-facing duties while undergoing treatment. The palace said that the king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

Republican leader Nikki Haley has applied for Secret Service protection amid the increased threats she has been receiving on the campaign trail and days after another swatting incident.

A recent study suggests that hurricanes, fueled by the escalating climate crisis, have become so potent that a new classification, "Category 6," should be added to the conventional 1 to 5 scale. Researchers assert that the intensification of storms, attributed to global heating and rising ocean temperatures, warrants acknowledgment of a more extreme category.





Pep Guardiola said Phil Foden is enjoying his best season at Manchester City after the England international's hat-trick beat Brentford 3-1 on Monday (Feb 5) to leave the Premier League's top three separated by just two points.