Taylor Swift teases tracklist for upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department

We finally know what to expect from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album that she teased during last night’s Grammy Awards. As Taylor went on to pick a Grammy on the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards, she revealed that new album is on the way and it will be called The Tortured Poets Department. She then went backstage after picking the award and posted on social media the release date for the same – April 19.

New Taylor Swift album on the way

Taylor Swift also shared a photo of what appears to be the backside of the physical record. The tracklist of the album is now out and it looks a lot of fun with Post Malone and Florence + Machine collaborating with her on some titles. The song on which Post Malone has collaborated is called "Fortnight" while Taylor and Florence + the Machine have worked on another titled "Florida!!!"

Taylor Swift picked two Grammys last night – Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 2022 Midnights. As she picked the first award of the night, she said, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.” She went on to thank fans and said, “I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.”

A pre-order link on Taylor Swift’s website details the new album: It will be 16 tracks, and the vinyl, CD and cassette editions will feature a bonus song called "The Manuscript". There is also a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

Check out the tracklist below:

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml