Five categories not enough, hurricanes 'faster than Ferrari' push scientists to propose new intensity scale

A recent study suggests that hurricanes, fueled by the escalating climate crisis, have become so potent that a new classification, "Category 6," should be added to the conventional 1 to 5 scale. Researchers assert that the intensification of storms, attributed to global heating and rising ocean temperatures, warrants acknowledgment of a more extreme category.

Over the last decade, five storms would have qualified as Category 6, characterised by sustained winds of 192mph or more, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Michael Wehner, a scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, while stating the urgency for such categorisation was quoted as saying by The Guardian that "192mph is probably faster than most Ferraris, it's hard to even imagine."

Wehner, alongside James Kossin of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, proposed this additional category to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, developed in the early 1970s.

What existing hurricane categories are like?

The study argues that recent devastating events, like Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 and Hurricane Patricia in 2015, exemplify the need for a distinct category beyond Category 5. While no Category 6 hurricanes have occurred in the Atlantic or the Gulf of Mexico, conditions conducive to such storms exist.

Conditions for intensified hurricanes and climate change

Although the total number of hurricanes remains relatively stable, the study notes a notable increase in the intensity of major storms over the four-decade satellite record. A super-heated ocean, combined with a warmer, moisture-laden atmosphere, contributes to the rapid intensification of hurricanes, posing heightened risks.

Also read | Weakening of Gulf Stream 99 per cent certain, ramifications to be global: Study

Wehner acknowledges the imperfections of the Saffir-Simpson scale in assessing the dangers associated with hurricanes. He argues that a Category 6 designation would underscore the elevated risks posed by the climate crisis, focusing attention on the intensified storms' impact beyond wind strength.

What is the bottom line?