Morning brief: North Korea fires missiles near Japan, Bolsonaro urges protesters to remove blockade, & more 

North Korea fired at least three ballistic missiles near the Japanese territory making this the second test flight in a month, In other news, Joe Biden warned that democracy is under assault by the election deniers as well as threatened by some candidates contesting for the midterm elections who would refuse to accept the result on November 8. Meanwhile, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential election to Lula following an election run-off on October 30, has urged protesting truckers blocking roads to clear the routes. Finally, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed concern about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

North Korea fires multiple missiles near Japan, residents told to seek shelter

The J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System warned the residents of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures of the country to seek shelter indoors as well as prompted the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and suspend train services in the country.

Democracy is at stake, says Biden ahead of US midterms in speech at Washington

The incumbent US president also addressed some of the major issues faced by the country, “There is a lot at stake in these midterm elections from our economy, the safety of our streets, personal freedoms, future of healthcare, to our personal freedoms, the future of healthcare, social security, medicare, it’s all important…but there is something else at stake. Democracy itself."

Bolsonaro urges protesting truckers to remove blockades from roads

Blockades came up across the country after Bolsonaro lost to da Silva. It has been three days since the obstructions and considerable disruption has been caused to the transport of goods, including food and fuel.

Xi Jinping expresses concern over safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

“I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel going to Pakistan for cooperation,” Xi was quoted in an official statement released by Xinhua news agency.

