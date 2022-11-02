Xi Jinping expresses concern over safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed concern about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan as he spoke about the death of three Chinese teachers outside Karachi University’s Confucius Institute.

“I am deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel going to Pakistan for cooperation,” Xi was quoted in an official statement released by Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in China where he held meetings with Xi regarding the economic as well as political partnerships between the two countries. According to the official statement, China is prepared to “inject new impetus” into their "cooperative strategic partnership”.

The two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and at the end of the meeting, both nations once again confirmed their commitment towards the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The construction of the economic corridor is extremely important for Pakistan as it will enable the two countries to move forward with a number of pending projects. The Chinese state media reported that the biggest project involves the construction of a 160 km/hr high-speed railway train in Pakistan.

“China has always viewed China-Pakistan relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and has always placed Pakistan in priority in our neighbouring diplomacy,” Xi said in the statement.

Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support towards China and called the partnership between the countries a “cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the consensus of all sectors of society”.