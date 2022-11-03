North Korea fires multiple missiles near Japan, residents told to seek shelter

According to alerts sounded on Thursday, North Korea fired at least three ballistic missiles that flew over Japanese territory making this the second test flight in a month over the country. This comes a day after the nuclear-armed country fired a record 23 missiles in one day one of which landed off the coast of South Korea.

The J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System warned the residents of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures of the country to seek shelter indoors. However, minutes after the launch was first reported, the missile had already fallen into the Pacific Ocean, said a report by Reuters.

More to follow…

