Bolsonaro urges protesting truckers to remove blockades from roads

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following an election run-off on October 30, has urged protesting truckers blocking roads to clear the routes. He told them to protest elsewhere since the bloackades are restricting people's movement and costing the economy.

Blockades came up across the country after Bolsonaro lost to da Silva. It has been three days since the obstructions and considerable disruption has been caused to the transport of goods, including food and fuel.

Bolsonaro posted a video on social media and said that he understood people's frustration at the election results.

Also Read | Lula defeats Bolsonaro by narrow margin to win presidential election

"I know you are upset... Me too. But we have to keep our heads straight," he said on a tweeted message. "I will make an appeal to you: clear the highways."

He added that protesting in this manner makes them illegitimate and that they should find other ways to register their disagreement. He also thanked the people for their support and welcomed the various anti-Lula rallies that have been taking place.

Bolsonaro said the Federal Highway Police (PRF) was helping to dispel protesters and clear roads. But since the blockades have been erected in multiple locations, the authorities are finding it difficult to handle the task by themselves. "The difficulties are enormous", he said.

The PRF said they have made some progress and managed to clear a few routes and protesters are blocking highways partially or fully in 126 locations as of Wednesday evening, down from around 190 the previous night. The police informed that they have cleared 732 roadblocks across the country, and roads still remain blocked or partially blocked in 14 of Brazil's 26 states.

Authorities have flagged shortages that are likely to crop up due to the protests. Anvisa, the national health agency, warned that there could be a shortage of medical supplies. Abear, a trade group representing Brazilian airlines, warned that the jet fuel supplies may be compromised.

ANP, the oil regulator, changed rules related to minimum fuel storage requirements and relaxed cooking gas bottling requirements to prevent potential energy shortages.

Bolsonaro's policies on lower fuel prices have made him popular among truckers. Earlier on Tuesday, he had said that the protests are a result of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote. Some of the protesters have even called for military intervention to keep Bolsonaro in power.

(With inputs from agencies)