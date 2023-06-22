Morning brief: Modi sets 'techade' agenda for 2020s, 31 killed in explosion in China, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the United States for a state visit, pitched his vision to transform the upcoming years of the 2020s into a "tech decade", coining the term "Techade" to encapsulate the idea. Prime Minister Modi said he was confident that India's dream of techade would be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched his vision to transform the upcoming years of 2020s into a "tech decade", coining the term "Techade" to encapsulate the idea. "I am confident that India's dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents," Modi said.

A major explosion at a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan has left at least 31 people dead, state media reported Thursday. "A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, adding that seven more people were "receiving all-out rescue treatment".

The world is looking transfixed as rescue teams from all around the globe frantically search for a lost submersible near the site of the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean.

The greatest Pay-Per-View (PPV) fight of the century might be in the works. If one is to go by the social media posts of Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the duo might soon lock horns, that too in a cage match fight.