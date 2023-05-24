Morning brief: Modi holds bilateral meeting with Albanese, Ukraine war updates, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday (May 24). The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy.

The Joe Biden-led US administration said it had no involvement in a recent incursion into Russia which Moscow claimed ended with armed insurgents' defeat, who had crossed the border from Ukraine. This comes after parts of Belgorod's border region were under attack on Monday, and Russia released pictures of damaged or abandoned Western military vehicles, which included US-made Humvees.

American retail corporation Target has pulled LGBTQ Pride goods away from the front of their stores due to customer "outrage".

Click on the headlines to read more:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday with the major impetus being on boosting economic cooperation as he wraps up the third and final leg of his three-nation tour.

Some stores of Target, an American retail corporation, pulled LGBTQ Pride goods away from the front of their stores due to customer "outrage". US-based reports have mentioned that the retailer corporation wanted to avoid a "Bud Light situation".

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 US presidential bid on Wednesday (May 24) during a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, news agency AFP reported citing a source familiar with his plans. He is the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump.

WATCH | Treasury Secretary warns US running out of cash, could breach debt limit on June 1 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE