Belgorod incursion: US insists did not 'encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia'

The United States claimed that it had no involvement in a recent incursion into Russia which Moscow claimed ended with armed insurgents' defeat, who had crossed the border from Ukraine.

On Monday, parts of Belgorod's border region were under attack which was a major cross-border raids since Ukraine was invaded by Russia last year.

Later, Russia released pictures of damaged or abandoned Western military vehicles, which included US-made Humvees.

However, the US claimed it did not "encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia".

The reports "circulating on social media and elsewhere" which claimed that the invaders had used US-supplied weapons were acknowledged by a state department spokesperson.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Matthew Miller said, "I will say that we’re sceptical at this time of the veracity of these reports. As a more general principle, as we’ve said and I believe I said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we’ve made that clear. But as we’ve also said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war."

The authorities evacuated villages in Belgorod, which were near the border after it came under shellfire. Russia said that 70 attackers had lost their lives and further insisted that they were Ukrainian.

However, Kyiv denied involvement and two Russian paramilitary groups, who oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed their involvement in the incursion.

However, Monday's raid was declared by Russia as a counter-terrorism operation as it gave special powers to authorities to clamp down on people's movements and communications.

The officials lifted the measures on Tuesday afternoon, and even then a paramilitary group claimed it still controlled a "small, but our own piece of the Motherland".

Belgorod's governor stated one civilian was killed in the violence, and several others suffered injuries.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Tuesday evening said that Belgorod faced a fresh attack from a drone which was used to drop an explosive device that damaged a car.

He added that the army shot down the flying vehicle and no new casualties were reported.

Speaking about the hostilities in Belgorod, Russia's defence ministry said a "unit of the Ukrainian nationalist formation" had invaded its territory to carry out attacks.

However, Ukrainian officials insisted that the attackers were Russians and belonged to groups known as the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC). (With inputs from agencies)

