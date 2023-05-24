PM Modi discusses trade, defence, renewable energy with his Australian counterpart

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney.

The leaders discussed wide-ranging issues with a focus on boosting ties in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy.

Ahead of the talks, the Indian prime minister signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House, where he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

In the presser after the talks, Albanese thanked PM Modi for visiting his country. He said, "This is my 6th meeting with Modi within one year. We both are targeting renewable cooperation with our task forces."

"My visit to India in March defines, trade, business & people to people links," he added.

The bilateral talks took place a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese, who called the event "significant". #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, in Sydney pic.twitter.com/SJ9BBqJAre — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023 × #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/SfkkWwLGSB — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023 × #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/ECLMbw018V — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023 × PM Modi 'pleased and thankful' During the presser, PM Modi said that he is "very pleased and thankful" for the welcome he received during the Australia visit. He also hailed the respect given to him and the delegation during the tour.

PM Modi said, "Our 6th meet, defines in cricket language, our relationship is in T20 mode."

He added, "Our Ties are based on trust and respect. In our talks, we discussed comprehensive strategy for the next decade and also discussed India and Australia's unity. This will further strengthen our partnership and look for fresh avenues together."

Australian prime minister said he is "pleased" to launch of Australian consulate in Bangalore, and PM Modi also said that India will open a Consulate in Brisbane just like Australian Consulate in Bangalore. PM Modi raised the issue of attacks and vandalism on temples PM Modi also said that they have discussed attacks and vandalism on Hindu temples in Australia. He said, "PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also."

"We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also."

The Indian prime minister said, "PM Albanese and I have discussed in Quad Summit, about the peace in the region. We have discussed issues in the Indo-Pacific region." #WATCH | PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia… pic.twitter.com/CJxdU64upC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023 × PM Modi and Albanese also witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two countries. PM Modi's visit is crucial as bit the nations have been working on boosting ties.

India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) last year and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Albanese said on Monday: "Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision."

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

(With inputs from agencies)

