Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 US presidential bid alongside Elon Musk

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 US presidential bid on Wednesday (May 24) during a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, news agency AFP reported citing a source familiar with his plans. He is the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump.

"I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis and he has quite an announcement to make," Musk confirmed at a conference on Tuesday.

He added, "It will be the very first time that something like this is happening on social media and with real-time questions and answers, not scripted. So it's going to be live. Let it rip."

The news was first reported by NBC News and the report mentioned that the announcement is apparently scheduled to take place at 6:00pm ET on Twitter Spaces.

The event is said to be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks and the report mentioned that the users of the micro-blogging site can participate in audio conversations.

The campaign will release a launch video that evening, and DeSantis will begin touring several early states after Memorial Day.

It's unclear whether Musk would publicly endorse DeSantis on Wednesday, NBC News reported citing another source that his presence is seen as a clear indicator of support for DeSantis among staff.

(With inputs from agencies)

