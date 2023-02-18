Morning brief: Mississippi mass shooting kills 6; cops charged for Nichols' death plead not guilty, & more

In the United States, a gunman killed six people late Friday (February 17), including his ex-wife and stepfather in Mississippi after which he was caught by the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident. Five former Memphis police officers who were charged for Tyre Nichols' death pleaded not guilty on Friday. And in Syria, 53 people were killed in an ambush blamed on the Islamic State (IS). This was the deadliest attack by the group since January 2022.

Click on the headlines to read more.

A gunman killed six people, including his ex-wife and stepfather in Mississippi after which he was caught by the police. An investigation is being carried out to understand the motive behind the attack.



The five now former officers from the United States’ city of Memphis in Tennessee police department, who were involved in the alleged death of the 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty on charges including second-degree murder on Friday (February 17).

Fifty-three people were killed on Friday (February 17) in an ambush in central Syria blamed on the Islamic State. According to state television, the victims were truffle hunting when they were killed "during an attack by the terrorists of IS to the southwest of the town of Al-Sokhna."

United States President Joe Biden will not be entering Ukraine during a visit to Poland next week to mark the Russia-Ukraine war's one-year anniversary. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will visit Warsaw, Poland, where he had delivered a speech last year at the Royal Castle of the city.