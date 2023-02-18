Mississippi mass shooting: Six people killed, police detains suspected gunman

At least six people were shot dead on Friday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage in a rural area of Mississippi, United States, reported local media.

Police stated that a man, who has been taken into custody, killed a person at a store in Arkabutla, and then entered a nearby house where he shot a woman, as reported by the media in Memphis, Tennessee.

Local law enforcement officials, as cited by CBS-affiliate WREG, stated that the man then reached another home, which was reported as his own residence, where two more people were shot dead by him. The police then pursued him to a second home where the man was apprehended.

As per WREG reports, two other people were also found dead at the location. As per the information posted on the Facebook page, an “active shooter” lockdown was imposed on the elementary school in the nearby town of Coldwater when the suspect was being chased by law enforcement officials.

The alleged shooter was identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum by Memphis-based TV station Action News 5. The authorities did not state any motive for the mass shootings.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, tweeted a statement, saying that he had received a briefing on the shootout and that the police have kept the suspect in custody.

"At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not known. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said.

The shootout case was taken on by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Tate County's sheriff, where Arkabutla is located. The police did not report the type of firearm allegedly used.

The mass shooting in Mississippi on Friday comes days after three people were killed in an attack by a gunman on a university campus in Michigan, the northern state of the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

