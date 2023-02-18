US: Five former Memphis police officers charged for Tyre Nichols’ case plead not guilty

The five now former officers from the United States’ city of Memphis in Tennessee police department, who were involved in the alleged death of the 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty on charges including second-degree murder on Friday (February 17). The traffic check descended into a police assault on Nichols, which took place on January 7 and three days later the 29-year-old succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The arraignment took place on Friday in Shelby County Criminal Court for five Black police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith, who have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. The body camera footage which was released days after the incident shows Nichols being kicked, punched in the face and head, and assaulted with a baton by the police.

The incident has since sparked protests across the US and renewed calls for action against police brutality. Addressing the court, the presiding Judge James Jones following the pleas asked both sides to be patient as the case may take time, as per media reports. This comes as the attorneys for the police officers have entered the not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients who are also out on bail.

Outside the court speaking to the reporters, the victim’s mother, RowVaughn Wells said, “I feel very numb. I am waiting for this nightmare - waiting for someone to wake me up…I want each and every one of those officers to look me in the face. They didn't even have the courage to look at me.” Nichols’ family members were present in the courtroom for the hearing and were seen sitting at the back with their attorney Ben Crump.

The next hearing against the former police officers has been scheduled for May 1. Notably, if convicted of the murder charge the former police officers can face up to 60 years in prison, as second-degree murder in Tennessee is considered a Class A felony. “We understand that there may be some high emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us,” said Jones, as per CNN.

He added, “Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But it’s important for you all to understand that…each one of these defendants, have an absolute right to a fair trial. And I will not allow any behavior that could jeopardize that right.” The five former officers were also a part of the Memphis police department’s infamous SCORPION unit which stands for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods” has also since been disbanded.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE