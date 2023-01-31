Two other officers, three fire department personnel dismissed after Tyre Nichols death: Here’s what happened

So far, seven officers and three Memphis Fire Department personnel have been fired amid growing calls for police reform and public outrage over the death of a 29-year-old Black man named Tyre Nichols. He was arrested in the United States’ city of Memphis in Tennessee, on January 7 and three days later succumbed to injuries he sustained during a traffic check which descended into a police assault.

What happened on January 7?

As per accounts from the Memphis police and fire department, the 29-year-old was stopped sometime after 8:20 pm (local time) and subsequently, the police officers began using force on Nichols by pulling him out of the car and spraying him with a chemical irritant. After this, he tried to escape and was stopped at a second location.

According to a statement by the Memphis fire department, they received a call around 10 mins later about someone who had been pepper-sprayed at the location where Nichols was pulled over and two EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) were sent out in a department vehicle. In the meantime, officers caught the 29-year-old at the second location where the body camera footage of the incident released on Friday, shows Nichols was being kicked, punched in the face and head, and assaulted with a baton by the police.

The EMTs who had first arrived at the location where Nichols was stopped were directed by the police to the second location, as per the fire department. After beating him the officers reportedly dragged Nichols and made him sit against the patrol car. When the EMTs arrived one of the officers told him “He on something…He cut in, he cutting through traffic, though oncoming traffic, everything,” reported Reuters.

According to the fire department, the two EMTs arrived with bags and placed them on the ground while the driver remained in the vehicle. In the footage, the emergency personnel, who suspected he was under the influence of weed, can be seen periodically giving some aid to Nichols while there were times he was just left unattended. Subsequently, an ambulance was called and the 29-year-old was admitted to the St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Who all have been dismissed so far?

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records, the now former Black police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith were involved in the incident and have since been sacked. The five officers who were fired on January 20 were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

It was later announced that they were a part of the Memphis police department’s controversial SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) unit, which has since been scrapped.

On Monday (January 30), the Memphis Fire Department said, that they fired those who responded to the fatal police confrontation with Nichols after investigators found that the 29-year-old was left on the ground without any medical attention for nearly 15 minutes.

In a statement, the Memphis fire department said EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge who failed to assess Nichols’ condition upon arrival and fire Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker who remained in the vehicle at the scene have been dismissed.

Notably, the two EMTs had been suspended, earlier this month, pending an internal investigation. According to Fire Chief Gina Sweat, the fire department personnel had violated numerous “policies and protocols”, following an internal review of their conduct on January 7. It was the “actions or inactions” of the three fire department personnel that did not “meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department”, said Sweat.

Meanwhile, a 6th officer from the Memphis police department, who is identified as Preston Hemphill was suspended with pay pending a hearing after the incident. While another officer, whose identity has not been revealed yet, was suspended without pay, said the department spokesperson. However, so far, no charges have been filed against either of them.

Many have questioned why the officers’ involvement and suspensions were not announced earlier but the officials have reportedly declined to comment. Aside from seven police and three fire department personnel, two Shelby County Sheriff's deputies have also been relieved of duty pending an internal review, said Sheriff Floyd Bonner said after the footage of the incident was released, on Friday.

What do we know about Hemphill’s role?

The 26-year-old, white police officer, who joined the force some five years ago, wore the body camera which captured the first four videos which were released by the department, said the officer’s lawyer, Lee Gerald. Amid the ongoing investigation of the Nichols’ case, Hemphill was reportedly seen at the first site where the 29-year-old was pulled over. He also allegedly was seen using a taser at Nichols and said, “One of them prongs hit the bastard.”

Subsequently, Hemphill was seen talking to another officer and said, “I hope they stomp his ass”, as per media reports, who have cited the footage released. Meanwhile, the officer's lawyer has since indicated that Hemphill was not present at the second location where the beating took place and has been cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement released by Nichols family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, on Monday, said, “The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing.”

It added, “Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light? It certainly begs the question of why the White officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye.”