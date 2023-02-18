US President Biden to not cross into Ukraine during his Poland visit

United States President Joe Biden will not be entering Ukraine during a visit to Poland next week to mark the Russia-Ukraine war's one-year anniversary.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will visit Warsaw, Poland, where he had delivered a speech last year at the Royal Castle of the city, extending his support to the defence efforts of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre added that the president will hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and will also meet leaders of NATO “eastern flank” nations to “reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the security of the alliance”. Biden will also deliver a speech to commemorate the war's first anniversary.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Biden will discuss the bilateral relationship between US and Poland in his meeting with Duda as well as the two nations' “collective efforts to support Ukraine and to bolster Nato’s deterrence”.

“The two leaders will discuss Poland's important logistical role ... in helping us facilitate deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from not only the United States but from our allies and partners,” he stated.

He further stated that Biden will also thank Poland for allowing US troops to station there since the time the war started. When asked if Biden would cross into Ukraine while travelling to Poland, Kirby replied: “No”.

Although the White House has denied any plans for the president to visit Ukraine when he visits the region next week, Kyiv has been visited by other NATO leaders since the war began last year.

