The Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there will not be "a potential tariff war" between the US and Mexico after a "very kind" conversation over a call with the US President-elect Donald Trump. In other news, Democrats were in the line of fire on Thanksgiving when several of them received bomb threats, Axios reported. In the latest incident, House and Senate Democrats from Connecticut were targeted, including the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. This comes after a string of Republicans, part of Donald Trump's transition team, also faced similar threats a day back.

The Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there will not be "a potential tariff war" between the US and Mexico after a "very kind" conversation over a call with the US President-elect Donald Trump.

Democrats were in the line of fire on Thanksgiving when several of them received bomb threats, Axios reported. In the latest incident, House and Senate Democrats from Connecticut were targeted, including the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. This comes after a string of Republicans, part of Donald Trump's transition team, also faced similar threats a day back.

Romanian court orders recount of presidential vote after claims that TikTok gave 'preference' to winner

Romania's constitutional court on Thursday ordered a recount of votes cast in the first round of the presidential election after allegations that social media platform TikTok gave "preferential treatment" to the surprise winner, Calin Georgescu.

Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 25 arrested

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was held in New York on Thursday (November 28) for the second year, was disrupted by anti-Israel protesters as police quickly made 25 arrests.

