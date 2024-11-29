Connecticut

Democrats were in the line of fire on Thanksgiving when several of them received bomb threats, Axios reported. In the latest incident, House and Senate Democrats from Connecticut were targeted, including the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. This comes after a string of Republicans, part of Donald Trump's transition team, also faced similar threats a day back.

However, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes as nothing was found at any of the sites.

Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson and Jahana Hayes said they were all targeted on Thanksgiving as they celebrated with their families at home.

"This morning, I was notified of a bomb threat targeting my home where I was celebrating Thanksgiving with my family," top Intelligence Committee Democrat Jim Himes (D-Conn) said in a statement.

He added that the Capitol Police and Greenwich and Stamford police departments responded quickly to the situation, and did a thorough check. They found "no evidence of a bomb", he said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, another Democrat from Connecticut, also received a similar message, with his home targeted by a bomb threat on Thursday morning. His spokesperson, informing the media about it, said it "appears to be part of a coordinated effort involving multiple members of Congress and public figures."

Rep. Jahana Hayes also said in a statement that the Wolcott Police Department notified her on Thursday morning about "a threatening email stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home."

Hayes said that "no bomb or explosive materials were discovered and the scene was cleared." The investigation is still ongoing, she added.

Rep Joe Courtney's spokesperson said in a statement that his family was "targeted with a bomb threat" while they were at home to celebrate Thanksgiving, adding that the "Courtneys are safe".