Mexico City

The Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there will not be "a potential tariff war" between the US and Mexico after a "very kind" conversation over a call with the US President-elect Donald Trump.

The Mexican president talked to reporters on Thursday (Nov 28) after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and Canada and an additional 10 per cent on Chinese products.

On November 27, Trump took to Truth Social claiming that Sheinbaum had “agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border”.

In her address on November 28, Sheinbaum clarified that she did not agree to close the border.

"I guarantee you, that we never – additionally, we would be incapable of doing so – proposed that we would close the border in the north [of Mexico], or in the south of the United States. It has never been our idea and, of course, we do not agree with that," The Guardian reported Sheinbaum as saying.

She further added that the duo did not discuss tariff but the conversation assured her that no tariff battle would be needed in future.

Trump's tariff plan

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 25) said that he will impose a massive 25 per cent tariff on all products which will be imported from Mexico and Canada over the neighbouring countries' failure to crack down on illegal immigration and drug trade. He also vowed to slap another 10 per cent tariff on China over drug trafficking.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs to levels never seen before,” wrote Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

It is important to levy the duty to crack down on drug smuggling and illegal immigration in the northern and southern parts of America, he said while announcing the many first decisions that he would take as the US commander-in-chief.

“Right now a caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border," Trump added.

(With inputs from agencies)