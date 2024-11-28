Ottawa, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an emergency meeting with provincial Premiers on Thursday (Nov 28), to discuss Canada-US trade and border issues. The meeting followed US President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on Canadian goods as part of efforts to address migration concerns.

Focus on securing the border, and building on strong partnership with US

Trudeau shared updates on social media, saying, “I spoke with the Premiers tonight about Canada-US trade and the border. Our focus: Canadian jobs, securing the border, and building on our strong partnership with the United States.”

Meanwhile, Canada is exploring potential retaliatory measures in response to Trump’s threat. According to a senior official, the government is considering imposing tariffs on select US goods if Trump proceeds with his plan, though no final decisions have been made. The official, speaking anonymously, stated that Canada is preparing for all scenarios.

Trump's plan to impose 25% tariff on all imports from Canada

President-elect Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, claiming the measure is necessary to curb drug trafficking and illegal migration across both borders. He has called for decisive action as one of his priorities upon taking office.

What happened last time when Trump imposed higher tariffs on Canada?

In the past, when Trump imposed higher tariffs during his presidency, Canada responded with countermeasures. In 2018, the Canadian government imposed billions of dollars in duties on US goods, including politically targeted items. For instance, a 10% tariff was applied to yogurt imports, most of which came from Wisconsin, the home state of then-House Speaker Paul Ryan.

While migration figures at the US-Mexico border remain significantly higher than those at the northern border, Trump has included Canada in his rhetoric. In October alone, US Border Patrol reported 56,530 arrests at the southern border compared to 23,721 at the Canadian border over a year-long period ending in September 2024.

Canadian officials argue that equating Canada’s border situation with Mexico’s is unfair but remain open to working with the Trump administration to address migration concerns. There is also apprehension in Canada over the potential northward movement of migrants if Trump follows through with his plan for large-scale deportations.

(With inputs from agencies)