Morning brief: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, Biden moves to regulate AI, and more

Israel-Hamas war latest: Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to Hamas, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Israel slams Hamas: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Hamas for what he calls a "propaganda video" that showed hostages kidnapped by the terror outfit criticising the Israeli government. The terror group had released a 76-second video which purportedly shows three Israeli ladies seated on plastic chairs and facing the camera.

Artificial Intelligence: US President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at regulating the AI. The executive order signed at the White House requires developers of AI systems that pose risks to the country’s national security, public health or safety and economy to share the results of the safety tests and other information with the US government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before launching it to the public.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ceasefire amid the ongoing war in Gaza "will not happen" as it would amount to surrendering to the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they rescued a female Israeli soldier following an operation in the Palestinian militant group Hamas-run territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed what he terms a propaganda video released by the Hamas terror group which shows three hostages kidnapped by them criticising the government for the ongoing war.

United States President Joe Biden, on Monday (Oct 30) signed an ambitious executive order amid a rise in concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) which has sought to reduce the risks which the technology poses to consumers, workers, minority groups and national security.

On Monday, Argentina captain and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scripted history by claiming his eighth Ballon d'Or award.