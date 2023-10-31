‘Friends’ cast say ‘utterly devastated’ in first public reaction since Matthew Perry’s death

In the first public reaction since the death of their co-star Matthew Perry, the cast of the popular TV show Friends, in a joint statement, on Monday (Oct 30) said that they have been left “utterly devastated” by the news. Perry’s sudden death on Saturday has left everyone in shock. The actor was best known for playing the iconic Chandler Bing in Friends.

‘We are a family’

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, in a joint statement, told People magazine: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

It added, “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” said the statement signed by Perry's five former co-stars Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer.

About Matthew Perry’s death

The 54-year-old actor was best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, which ranked among the top 10 prime-time TV series for much of its original decade-long on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004.

Perry died on Oct 26 in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, California.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” said Perry’s family in a statement earlier.

According to reports, Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house by first responders who were unable to revive him. The cause of the 54-year-old actor’s death is not yet known but initial reports indicate that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, people have gathered around Perry's house to lay flowers, and in New York's West Village, fans have converged outside the Friends apartment building to pay tribute.

