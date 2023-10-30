Matthew Perry death: Friends cast 'devasted' with the loss of their 'brother'

The news of Matthew Perry's death left the world in shock over the weekend. His co-stars from the hit show Friends are reportedly devasted since the news broke. Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence.



According to a source as per Daily Mail, Perry's co-star from Friends and close pal Lisa Kudrow has been left “baffled,” by his death and is considering adopting his beloved dog Alfred.



Lisa Kudrow may adopt Matthew Perry's dog



“Lisa and (the) cast will all be attending his services,” the outlet has revealed. “This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang, because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life,” it added.



While tributes have been pouring in from all quarters for Perry, his five co-actors from Friends are yet to react. According to a report on PageSix, the actors are 'devasted' at losing their 'brother'. "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that's what Matty was - their brother. It's just devastating," a source told the outlet.



Friends creators issue joint statement



Friends showrunners Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, issued a joint statement on Monday which reads, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”



Other than the main cast of the comedy show, Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Janice on screen alongside Perry's Chandler Bing, opened up on her emotions after his sudden death. Sharing a photo of Janice and Chandler on Instagram, Wheeler wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”