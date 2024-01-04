Morning brief: Jeffrey Epstein's paedophilia disgrace unravels, Israel stares at wider conflict, and more

The names of more than 170 people who were either associates, friends, or survivors of late disgraced Jeffrey Epstein's paedophilia, were made public following a US judge’s order last month. The first tranche of documents had high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, and former US President Bill Clinton featuring heavily. In West Asia, the US and its allies have warned Yemen's Houthi rebels of 'consequences' if the shipping attacks in the Red Sea continue. In South America, a top Argentine court suspended a package of labour reforms President Javier Milei decreed last month amid much criticism from rivals.

Court documents with names of people linked to sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public Wednesday (Jan 3). Former US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew – a member of the UK's royal family, as well as musician Michael Jackson and famed magician David Copperfield emerged as some of the big names.



US, allies warn Yemen's Houthis of 'consequences' if Red Sea shipping crisis continues

The US-led 12-nation coalition has warned Yemen-based and Iran-backed Houthi rebels of "consequences" unless they stop their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.



Setback for Argentine President Milei as top court suspends his 'mega-decree' labour reforms



Donald Trump, the former US president, on Wednesday (Jan 3rd) appealed to the country's highest court to lift a Colorado state ban that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western US state.



US: Newark mosque Imam dies after being shot, investigation underway



An imam (the officiating priest of a mosque), identified as Imam Hassan Sharif, was shot outside Masjid Muhammad-Newark in Newark, New Jersey, around 6:15 am. The critically wounded Imam was transported to University hospital two blocks away, where he died due to injuries.



Aamir Khan's daughter Ira ties the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare



Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutt's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ira is a founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation while Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer and athlete.

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India hold the edge as Day 1 ends with 23 wickets falling in Cape Town