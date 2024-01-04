LIVE TV
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira ties the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare

MumbaiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered wedding on Wednesday Photograph:(Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutt's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutt's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ira is a founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation while Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer and athlete. 

The wedding took place at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai and was attended by close friends and family. Aamir's ex-wives - Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were both present at the event, along with sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan.
The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

Paps followed the groom on his way to the wedding venue. Nupur dressed in athleisure, jogged from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue and danced along with family members and friends before entering the venue.

Videos from the ceremony circulating on social media showed Nupur and Ira signing the marriage documents, surrounded by their families and friends. The bride wore a traditional outfit for her special day. The newlyweds later posed for the media, dressed in traditional outfits. 

The couple will have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13. The couple has been in a relationship for three years and got engaged in November 2023.

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

