SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India hold slight edge as Day 1 ends with 23 wickets falling in Cape Town

Day One of the second and final Test between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cape Town, saw as many as 23 wickets falling on Wednesday (Jan 3). Opting to bat first, the Dean Elgar-led Proteas were dismissed for a paltry 55, lowest total by any team against India in the format, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15. After the tea break, India were 153 for 4 before the SA pacers -- Lungi Ngidi (3 for 30), Kagiso Rabada (3 for 30) and Nandre Burger (3 for 42) -- combined to dismiss them at the same score.

Despite a 98-run lead, India weren't too ahead when Proteas came out to bat in the final session. At stumps, the hosts are 62 for 3 with debutant Mukesh Kumar striking twice. Thus, Rohit Sharma & Co., despite an ordinary performance with the bat, are ahead with a slender lead of 36. From SA's perspective, they have opener Aiden Markram (36 not out) in the middle, who will hope to take his side beyond India's lead and setup a stiff target. Needless to say, batting won't be easy on the second day as well.

Talking about the entire day's play, Siraj wreaked havoc with a six-fer. He removed the likes of Aiden Markram, Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen as Proteas fell for their lowest score since readmission in 1992.

Lowest all-out totals for South Africa since their readmission

55 vs India, Cape Town, 2024

73 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2018

79 vs India, Nagpur, 2015

83 vs England, Johannesburg, 2016

84 vs India, Johannesburg, 2006

Lowest all-out totals vs India in Tests

55 - South Africa, Cape Town, 2024

62 - New Zealand, Mumbai WS, 2021

79 - South Africa, Nagpur, 2015

81 - England, Ahmedabad, 2021

82 - Sri Lanka, Chandigarh, 1990

In reply, India had a decent start and were 71 for 1 at one stage before being reduced to 110 for 4 and eventually falling for 153 -- their last six wickets failing to add a single run (first-time ever in Test cricket history).

Most wickets falling on a particular score in a Test innings

6 (153/4 to 153 all-out) - IND vs SA, Cape Town 2024

5 (37/2 to 37/7) - NZ vs AUS, Wellington, 1946

5 (59/4 to 59/9) - NZ vs PAK, Rawalpindi CC, 1965

5 (133/2 to 133/7) - NZ vs SA, Hamilton, 2012

5 (134/5 to 134 all-out) - BAN vs ZIM, Harare, 2013

In their second essay, SA lost Elgar twice on the day. The left-hander, who is playing his final Test, departed for 12 and received a standing ovation from the crowd. He is also leading the side with regular captain Temba Bavuma injured since Day One of the first Test in Centurion.

Most wickets on a single day in Tests

27 - ENG vs AUS, Lord’s, 1888 (Day 2)

25 - AUS vs ENG, Melbourne, 1902 (Day 1)

24 - ENG vs AUS, The Oval, 1896 (Day 2)

24 - IND vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018 (Day 2)

23 - SA vs AUS, Cape Town, 2011 (Day 2)

23 - SA vs IND, Cape Town, 2024 (Day 1)