2nd Test: From 153 for 4 to 153 all-out! India collapse in UNIMAGINABLE manner in reply to SA's 55

After dismissing South Africa for a paltry 55, lowest ever by a team against India in Tests, Rohit Sharma-led India were bundled out for 153 after the tea break on Day One of the Cape Town Test on Wednesday (Jan 3). Virat Kohli (46) and KL Rahul had added 43 runs for the fifth-wicket and were looking comfortable before Lungi Ngidi dismissed the latter for 8. That opened the doors for SA's comeback as India went from 153 for 4 to 153 all-out -- first such instance in Test cricket history.

Thus, this now becomes the first time that six wickets fell on the same score in a Test innings as India failed to achieve a sizeable lead despite dismissing the hosts for 55. Rohit Sharma & Co. were targetting a lead of 150-plus, however, their lower-order (comprising a long tail) fell like nine pins as Ngidi started the collapse in the final session on Day One.

The South African pacer removed Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in a triple-wicket maiden over. From thereon, India's tail didn't add a single run as even Kohli threw his wicket amid the sheer chaos. Ngidi (3 for 30), Kagiso Rabada (3 for 30) and Nandre Burger (3 for 42) combined to restrict India's lead with an unimaginable collapse at the start of the final session.

For India, six of their 11 players got out for ducks -- highest-ever in a single innings with Kohli (46) and Rohit (39) being the top-scorers.

A total of 20 wickets have already fallen in the opening day of the series finale. India will now have to bowl really well once again and hope for the Proteas to not post a good total. The visitors have a 98-run lead which can come in handy but they will have to bowl very well in SA's second essay.