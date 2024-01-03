Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli's 'bow and arrow' pose goes viral on Indian mythological song - Watch
Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli's 'bow and arrow' pose on Indian mythological song made the rounds on social media during Day One of the series finale. Watch the video -
On Wednesday (Jan 3), India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15 during the opening session of the second and final Test, at Cape Town, to dismiss South Africa for a paltry 55 (lowest by any team against India in Tests). Siraj wreaked havoc with the red cherry and removed the likes of Aiden Markram, Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen to put Rohit Sharma & Co. on top after the hosts opted to bat first.
During the SA innings, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at his proactive best and was seen giving his inputs to the bowlers. When Keshav Maharaj came out to bat, at No. 8, the popular Indian mythological song 'Ram Siya Ram' was played at the Newlands. Just then, a cheerful Kohli came up with a 'bow and arrow gesture'. In addition, he was seen folding his hands, imitating the gesture of a prayer.
Kohli's gesture went viral on social media in no time. Here is the video:
Virat Kohli when Ram Siya Ram song was played in the stadium.#SAvsIND#Viratk pic.twitter.com/Ok2iH3IDkg— Ankit (@Ankit90743294) January 3, 2024
Proteas' innings ended at 55 in 23.4 overs as India's lead is nearing the 100-run mark at the time of publishing this report with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting in the middle. The visitors will hope to attain a sizeable lead and not allow SA's comeback in the contest.
The home side lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after an impressive win in the first Test in Centurion. SA won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 32 runs.