Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli's 'bow and arrow' pose goes viral on Indian mythological song - Watch

On Wednesday (Jan 3), India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15 during the opening session of the second and final Test, at Cape Town, to dismiss South Africa for a paltry 55 (lowest by any team against India in Tests). Siraj wreaked havoc with the red cherry and removed the likes of Aiden Markram, Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen to put Rohit Sharma & Co. on top after the hosts opted to bat first.

During the SA innings, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at his proactive best and was seen giving his inputs to the bowlers. When Keshav Maharaj came out to bat, at No. 8, the popular Indian mythological song 'Ram Siya Ram' was played at the Newlands. Just then, a cheerful Kohli came up with a 'bow and arrow gesture'. In addition, he was seen folding his hands, imitating the gesture of a prayer.

Kohli's gesture went viral on social media in no time. Here is the video: