2nd Test: How Virat Kohli planned Marco Jansen’s wicket with handy tip to Mohammed Siraj - Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)

2nd Test: Virat Kohli planned Marco Jansen’s wicket to perfection with a handy tip to Mohammed Siraj. Here is the video -

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball on Day One of the second and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday (Jan 3). Opting to bat first, nothing clicked for Dean Elgar-led Proteas as they were dismissed for 55 in 23.4 overs, lowest total by any team against India in the format, as Siraj returned with 6 for 15.

During Siraj's menacing spell, he removed the likes of Aiden Markram, Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen to dent the Proteas' run with the bat. It was, however, former skipper Virat Kohli -- stationed at first slip -- who plotted Jansen's fall for Siraj. As soon as Jansen came out to bat, Kohli was seen signalling to Siraj to bowl in a specific region, outside off-stump line, to induce an edge.

Siraj stuck to Kohli's instruction and bowled an outswinger to find the edge of Jansen's willow as the right-hander went for a duck. In the series opener, in Centurion, he had smacked an impressive 84.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF KOHLI PLOTTING JANSEN's FALL:

After Jansen's dismissal, SA were soon bundled out for 55 with Siraj ending with the third-best Test bowling returns by an Indian in South Africa. At the time of publishing this report, Rohit Sharma-led India are 125 for 4 with Kohli and KL Rahul batting in the middle. While India are in the lead, they need a sizeable one to push SA to the wall.

SA lead the two-match Test 1-0 following a big win, by an innings and 32 runs, in the series opener in Centurion.

