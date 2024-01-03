I was a bit surprised: Sunil Gavaskar questions SA's call to bat first after being all-out for 55 in 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed South Africa's decision to bat first on Day One of the second and final Test versus India at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday (Jan 3) after Dean Elgar & Co. were dismissed for a paltry 55 in the opening session. Riding on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15, Rohit Sharma-led India bundled out the Proteas for 55 (i.e. the lowest total by any team against India in the Tests) in 23.2 overs on a pitch with fair amount of grass.

'I think you've also got to look at the psychology of the Indian team'

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar stated, "Well, I tell you what I was a bit surprised by what happened. Because a lot of times, captains and coaches make a deal about what the pitch is gonna be. I think you've also got to look at the psychology of the Indian team, having been defeated in three days, having batted so poorly in the second innings and gonna be batting first on a fresh pitch would have been just a little bit defensive. And I have thought that be South Africans with the fast bowlers that they have in their in their lineup could look to take advantage of the fact that they have not played any cricket in between and therefore put them put them in."

Gavaskar cited the example of Australia when they decided to bat first at the MCG, Melbourne in the second Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus India, after winning the series opener by dismissing the visitors for 36 in Adelaide.

In this regard, he said, "Something similar happened in Australia two years ago, Australia dismissed India for 36. The next Test played in Melbourne, where the grass on the pitch was three millimetres more than the one at Adelaide. Australia batted first. India dismissed them for 190 got back in the game and they came into the bat on Day two. Here, it's not Day two. The pitch had eased up considerably."

He added, "I mean, if I was the captain, I would have said 'No, I'm going to try and take advantage of the fact that they are not certain I'd like to insert India in'."

At the time of publishing this report, India have taken the lead over the Proteas and are 101 for 2 with Shubman Gil and former captain Virat Kohli batting in the middle. Rohit & Co. will look for a sizeable lead and add more pressure on the hosts.