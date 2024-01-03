WATCH: Mohammed Siraj wreaks havoc with ball as Proteas get off to poor start in Cape Town

India’s Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc in the first session of Day 1 in the Cape Town Test as he broke the South Africa top-order back. With India needing a win in the second Test, Siraj’s performance is the perfect start to the match for Rohit Sharma’s men. He was on a roll at the Newlands as the hosts lost wickets of key batters including retiring Dean Elgar (4), Aiden Markram (2) and Tony de Zorzi (2). Siraj’s exploits saw him complete his five-for in the seventh over as the Proteas were bowled out for 55 in their first innings.

More to Follow...