Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar has backed the selection of Mukesh Kumar in the second Test match against South Africa as the two nations lock horns in Cape Town. With the hosts leading 1-0 in the two-match series, India will need a change in fortunes for the second Test which starts at the Newlands on Wednesday (Jan 3). According to Manjrekar, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna are unlikely to get the nod in the Playing XI at the same time as India suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Centurion Test.

Manjrekar backs Mukesh

"From what we have seen in the first Test, I don't expect Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna to play together in the second Test. There will definitely be one change. If Ravindra Jadeja is fit, it will strengthen our batting. So, if Mukesh Kumar is bowling well in the nets, he could be brought in. He is more suited to these conditions," Manjrekar was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

In his only Test match for the nation, Mukesh has two wickets which he scalped on his debut during the West Indies tour in July 2023. He will be expected on all cylinders if he gets the nod ahead of either Shardul Thakur or Krishna. Considering India’s lack of depth in batting, Shardul could be preferred in the Playing XI with Krishna making way.

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK: Waqar Younis blasts Pakistan team management for resting Shaheen Afridi in Sydney Test

India will also have the added boost of Ravindra Jadeja if he makes the Playing XI in Cape Town. He missed the Centurion Test with a minor injury but is expected to be back for the Wednesday affair at Newlands. However, in the case of Jadeja the team management will not look to take any risks as he will be an important member of the team which will face England in the five-match Test series, starting in February.